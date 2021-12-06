Addington Valley Academy officially opens its gates

A new special school that will provide education for 150 students has celebrated its official launch in partnership with Orchard Hill College and Academy Trust and Croydon Council.

Located in Field Way, New Addington, the special school will provide 150 places for children and young people aged 2-19 with autism and severe learning difficulties, in a learning environment which has been designed to meet their specific needs.

The team of highly-skilled staff at Addington Valley Academy work closely with families and take a therapeutic approach to supporting student’s communication, independence and wellbeing, so they learn, achieve and reach their full potential.

Mr John Reilly, Principal at Addington Valley Academy, said: “We are delighted to officially open our new special school in Field Way.

“We understand that for our students to achieve we must look after and support their communication and independence skills, while at the same time nurture their emotional, physical and social wellbeing.

“The opening of Addington Valley Academy will help us do this for many children and young people across Croydon.”

Addington Valley Academy is part of Orchard Hill College and Academy Trust (OHC&AT), a family of specialist education providers from pre-school through to further education across London, Surrey, Sussex and Berkshire and fully represent all designations of special education needs and disabilities (SEND).

Councillor Hamida Ali, leader of the council, said: “This landmark school is already making a real difference to our children and young people with autism and learning difficulties, as well as their families.

“It is one of only a small number in the country that has purpose-built facilities for pupils from age two all the way to 19 and we are deeply proud to have welcomed Addington Valley to our community of schools in Croydon.

“It will create more opportunities for our young people to learn and to go on and live independent, fulfilled lives.

For more information about the new facility, open days, updates, and contact details, please visit: https://addingtonvalley.org/

Photo credit: Croydon Council