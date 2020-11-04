Free online event to be held this month for Sutton arthritis sufferers

A free online event for people living with arthritis will be held in November to support those during the coronavirus pandemic who live in Sutton.

The ‘Living Well with Arthritis’ event, jointly organised by the charity Arthritis Action and health and wellbeing service Sutton Uplift, will be held on the 18th November.

Those who wish to take part will be able to attend the event from the comfort of their own home through Zoom.

Both charities have worked together in hope to both better mental health and the physical pain from arthritis and the online virtual event was created to allow people to join the event without having to leave their homes or mix in a room with other households.

The event will explore different approaches to help people with arthritis become more knowledgeable and confident in managing their condition to enjoy a more active life with less pain.

A CBT Therapist and long-term conditions lead at Sutton Uplift commented on why he thinks the event is so important to attend for those who live with this condition.

Steve Sheward said: “People with arthritis are more likely to have symptoms of anxiety and/or depression than people without arthritis.

“A combination of arthritis, depression and anxiety can all have a negative impact on quality of life.”

The purpose of the event will not only be about arthritis but to also show people how to improve their mental health and wellbeing, to know there is always someone to reach out to during these challenging times.

Both charities who have organised ‘Living Well with Arthritis’ provide a range of different services and can be contacted whenever help is needed.

Sutton Uplift is an integrated primary care mental health service accessible to anyone living in the borough of Sutton.

They support anyone who has a mental health need or any emotional difficulties and offer a range of services for all different people and have a partnership with the NHS so tailor to different needs.

The charity Arthritis Action is the only charity giving hands-on, practical help to reduce pain of arthritis through self- management and lifestyle advice.

Heather Baumohl-Johnson, Arthritis Action’s director of member services & operations, said: “We hope our event will inspire the people of Sutton to manage the physical and emotional pain associated with arthritis, and live life to the full.”

To register attendance for the event, or for more information, email [email protected] or call 020 3781 7120.