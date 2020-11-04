Kingston academic named Educator of the Year at Student Nursing Awards

A nursing academic at Kingston University has been named Educator of the Year at the Student Nursing Times Awards 2020.

Zoe Clark, who is a Senior Lecturer of Children’s Nursing, beat eight other nursing academics from across the UK to win the prestigious prize, including one of her colleagues Edwin Chamanga.

During the virtual ceremony in which the prize was awarded, Clark said she was honoured to be chosen from a tough field of candidates and thanked her colleagues at the Faculty of Health, Social Care and Education.

She added: “I have wonderful colleagues, amazing students and this achievement is the cherry on top of the cake.

“My reason for moving into higher education was always to provide support to students and ensure they receive the best training possible, so receive such an award to recognise this is fabulous.”

The Student Nursing Times Awards recognise students, graduates, nurses, lecturers and supervisors who go the extra mile.

The judges of the Educator of the Year category said the award considers how teachers inspire, enthuse and motivate the next generation of nurses.

Professor of Children’s Nursing Jayne Price nominated Clark for the award believing that she goes above and beyond to ensure every student reaches their full potential.

As she expressed her delight for the win, Price said: “She is an accomplished leader and really champions every student.

“Seldom in all my years in nursing education have I encountered someone with such balanced excellence as Zoe.”

A similar abundance of praise has been shared on social media by both teachers and students after Clark’s triumph.

Linda Metcalfe, who was herself shortlisted for Student Nurse of the Year for Children tweeted: “My WhatsApp is full of messages of delight and tears of happiness. You’ve had a huge impact on all of us – thank you.”

Clark was one of four students and staff from the faculty, jointly run by Kingston University and St George’s, University of London, that was shortlisted for the awards.

As well as Chamanga and Metcalfe, student Hannah Scrivener was also a finalist in the Student Nurse of the Year: Learning Disabilities category.

The Pan London Practice Learning Group, which is made up of NHS Trusts and universities, including Kingston and St George’s, was recognised as one of the top seven partnerships of the year.

Additionally, three healthcare professionals who have supported and supervised students at the two universities were finalists in the Practice Supervisor of the Year category.

This success follows on from the three awards Kingston and St George’s won last year, shining a light on the growing talent of this nursing community.