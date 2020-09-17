Man reportedly set ablaze in Mitcham as police find body in mysterious circumstances

By Tom Holmes

September 17 2020, 16.08

The Met Police are investigating a mysterious death after a man was reportedly set on fire in Mitcham early this morning.

Police were called to Commonside East in Mitcham just after 6am and found the body of a man, who had been ‘set alight’ according to reports.

A formal investigation into the death has been launched by police, who are looking to establish the man’s identity and have labelled the death as ‘unexplained’.

It’s believed that the man was mutiliated before he was set alight, but police are still attempting to establish the full circumstances surrounding the strange incident.

A post-mortem has been arranged to try to determine what happened, as homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command lead the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting CAD 1135/17Sep. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.