CBD hemp cream for joint pain: what are the side effects and risks?

In this article, SWL looks at CBD cream and its use for treatment of joint pain, as well as the side effects and potential risks.

What is CBD cream?

The cannabis plant contains several chemical components. One of these is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is known to cause a high when consumed.

CBD, another main component of the cannabis plant, does not produce this sensation.

Many supporters, as well as some researchers, believe CBD may have several health benefits.

CBD is legal on a federal level, but only in products containing less than 0.3 percent THC.

Furthermore, different states have different additional regulations. Some require a prescription, while others allow CBD as a supplement or even a cosmetic.

What exactly is hemp pain relief cream?

CBD hemp cream for muscle & joints are typically made by infusing high-quality cannabis flowers in a high-quality oil—generally coconut or olive oil—which extracts the active compounds, either CBD, THC, or both depending on the type of hemp used.

This oil is then combined with other therapeutic herbs, such as arnica or lemongrass essential oils, which are also thought to relieve pain. (Here’s a breakdown of the distinctions between THC, CBD, cannabis, and hemp).

Is CBD legal in any way?

CBD products derived from hemp that contain less than 0.3 percent THC are legal on the federal level but are still illegal under some state laws.

CBD-derived cannabis products, on the other hand, are illegal at the federal level but legal in some states. Check local laws, especially if you’re travelling.

Keep in mind that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved non-prescription CBD products, which may be mislabelled.

One CBD drug has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat certain types of seizures. It has not, however, approved CBD cream for any purpose, including arthritis.

CBD is combined with oils or butter in these creams. Companies that sell these products to people with arthritis may include other topical pain relievers, such as capsaicin.

Does CBD help with arthritis?

Although animal studies have suggested that CBD has pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties, these effects have yet to be validated in high-quality human studies.

Anecdotally, some people with arthritis who have tried CBD report noticeable pain relief, improved sleep, and reduced anxiety.

Drawbacks of CBD hemp creams for joints and muscles

When you add up the cost and lower bioavailability of CBD topicals—and topicals have lower bioavailability compared to both edibles/tinctures and vaping CBD—you end up with less CBD for more money.

Unless you are explicitly treating your skin or a spot on a muscle or joint that is simply more amenable to that type of treatment, this is almost always true.

On a related note, it’s challenging to dose CBD topicals effectively without a lot of trial and error.

To summarise:

More useful for skin and pain relief, less beneficial for mood and other issues

Decreased bioavailability

Difficult dosage calculation

Costly

CBD: The creams may help relieve pain, but there also may be some side effects

Side effects and risks of CBD cream

What makes the best CBD cream so appealing is that studies show that you can use it liberally without causing any harm.

Apply and reapply as needed, but keep in mind that topicals should only be applied to the skin and not ingested.

It’s also a good idea to keep it out of the reach of children and pets, just like you would with any other medication.

There is a wide variety of CBD products on the market today, so if you want to try an edible product or provide CBD benefits to your pet, you can find a product that is perfectly formulated for either purpose.

CBD creams can benefit dry, slightly irritated skin, however, it is critical to wait for any open wounds or open sores to heal before applying CBD cream to the skin.

As a general rule, avoid applying it to broken skin because it may irritate the area and slow down your body’s natural healing processes.

Though CBD is generally used without side effects, some people report drowsiness, digestive discomfort, and changes in appetite or weight.

However, these side effects are not nearly as pronounced when using a topical product, such as a CBD cream, as they would be with an edible product.

Pain relief with CBD cream: CBD and the endocannabinoid system

The body produces its cannabinoids, known as endocannabinoids.

Endocannabinoids are neurotransmitters that are part of the endocannabinoid system.

This cell-signaling system communicates with receptors throughout the body to assist various systems and organs maintain homeostasis or balance.

Pain management is one of the many functions that these receptors (particularly CB1) influence.

When absorbed into the body, the cannabinoids produced by the cannabis hemp plant mimic the body’s endocannabinoids.

While some cannabinoids have a narrow range of effects, such as CBN on sleep, CBD has a wide range of benefits. Pain relief is one of CBD’s potential benefits.

CBD adverse reactions

CBD is safe for most people in moderate doses and should not cause serious side effects. However, like all pharmaceuticals, the chemical may interact with other drugs and create adverse effects, some of which are serious.

Some common side effects include:

Drowsiness or inattention;

Stomach problems such as diarrhea or nausea; and

Mood changes such as depression or irritability.

CBD may also interact with sedating drugs like alcohol and opioids.

Because doctors have not identified all drug interactions, consult a healthcare professional before using CBD in conjunction with other medications.

CBD, like other drugs, can cause allergic reactions, especially in people who are allergic to trees or nuts. You should also note that researchers are unable to confirm the long-term effects of CBD use.

Conclusion

CBD may help relieve arthritis inflammation, but more research is needed.

CBD cream may be an option for those looking to try a natural remedy for joint pain.

However, each case of arthritis is unique, and what works well for one person may not work well for another.

Consult a doctor to determine the best combination of natural and medical remedies for arthritis relief.