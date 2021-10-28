GoodGym: The ethical group revolutionising exercise and health

GoodGym, a group that uses good deeds as exercise, has expanded to more than 50 locations across the UK including eight in South West London.

Set up in Tower Hamlets, GoodGym visit and volunteer at community missions as a group and run back afterwards.

The organisation offers community missions, group runs, coach runs to see an isolated older person, and missions where you run to help older people with one-off tasks.

Jordan White, a runner and volunteer at GoodGym, said: “The really great thing is you can see 20 people are doing something within half an hour that would take two or three people a whole day to do.

“It’s as social as it is about just getting fit.”

Visit GoodGym’s site here.

You can watch the video below.