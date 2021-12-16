All you need to know about SAFe RTE certification

SAFe for Lean-Agile Enterprise Transformation is a powerful framework that helps organizations adopt Lean and Agile practices, be more responsive to the market, deliver value faster, and become more effective at scale.

The SAFe RTE certification program is designed with industry guidance from Ken Schwaber and Jeff Sutherland and the help of expert contributors to provide certification of Lean-Agile skills for executives and practitioners around the world.

SAFe RTE provides:

A comprehensive understanding of how to implement SAFe within an organization by covering Scrum.

Agile Release Train (ART) Program Increment (PI).

Portfolio PI.

LeSS Huge.

Extending Enterprise Agility.

The certification assesses the candidate’s knowledge and skills in applying SAFe for agility at scale across the organization, such as:

Understanding Lean-Agile principles and practices

Implementing SAFe within an ART or large portfolio

Applying Enterprise Agility concepts and practices

SAFe RTE is a Lean-Agile program and leadership certification for enterprise transformation.

The SAFe RTE certification exam tests the candidate’s application of knowledge and skills related to SAFe Lean-Agile methods as defined in the Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe) Version 4.5, including:

The Kanban Method

Scrum

Agile Release Trains (ARTs) – Large Scale Scrum (LeSS) Practice

Portfolio Kanban System and SAFe Roles, Responsibilities and Backlog/Priority Management Practices

Systems Thinking & Lean Principles for Process

Planning (Program Increment (PI), Portfolio PI, and Release Train Engineer (RTE))

Lean-Agile Metrics & Reporting

Enterprise Agility for Large Organizations

SAFe RTE is available in three learning paths: Foundation, Application, and Coaching.

Each learning path consists of four courses.

The Foundation path focuses on the Lean-Agile fundamentals, while the Application and Coaching paths include more advanced training providing practical advice for large-scale adoption.

SAFe RTE certification verifies that the candidate has a deep understanding of Lean-Agile principles and methodologies.

SAFe RTE also demonstrates that the candidate understands how to apply those foundational concepts for enterprise agility with large-scale programs and portfolios and coaching teams to improve their skill throughout their adoption journey.

What is the eligibility for SAFe RTE certification?

Completion of a SAFe RTE Foundation course is required to take the SAFe RTE exam.

In addition, candidates must have completed a minimum of one year of experience applying Lean-Agile principles and practices at scale in their work environment before taking the certification exam.

What are the prerequisites for SAFe RTE certification?

There are no technical requirements to register for an exam.

A candidate must complete a two-day, in-person Foundation course and then register for SAFe RTE certification.

Do I receive a certificate after completing the SAFe RTE certification?

Yes, candidates will receive a hard copy print of the certificate through the mail after completing the SAFe RTE exam.

What are the benefits of SAFe RTE certification?

The SAFe RTE certification is recognized as a significant achievement in one’s Agile career by peers, managers, industry leaders, and senior executives everywhere.

The knowledge obtained through the training provides individuals with an understanding of Lean-Agile principles, practices, and guidelines essential to large-scale Agile adoption.

Is there an expiration date for SAFe RTE certification?

No, the SAFe RTE certification is valid for life.

What are the exam prerequisites?

SAFe RTE certification exams are delivered exclusively through Pearson VUE and require both registration with SA and scheduling an exam appointment at a Pearson VUE testing center.

What score do I need to pass the SAFe RTE certification?

You must achieve a scaled score of at least 600 on a 100-point scale (600/100) to pass the exam.

Examination questions are based on content from the SAFe Program Consultant, Lean-Agile Manager, and SAFe Agilist reference material.

These are based on common patterns of effective Lean-Agile practices found in successful large-scale organizations.

How do I re-certify?

SAFe RTE certification is valid for life, but certified individuals must recertify every three years to maintain their credentials.

A SAFe RTE recertification course is not required.

Certified individuals only need to register and schedule an exam appointment using their mySAFe login credentials.

Conclusion

SAFe RTE Certification is a practical and hands-on certification for those who want to demonstrate an understanding of Lean-Agile principles and methodologies at a large scale.

SAFe RTE Certification is for experienced professionals who lead or participate in an organization’s adoption of SAFe.