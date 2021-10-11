Five most in-demand jobs in the UK 2021

Over the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the economy of the United Kingdom.

Once highly certain occupations such as hospitality managers and airline pilots have seen increased rates of redundancies.

Fortunately, the job market is now showing signs of recovery, with new vacancies opening up everywhere.

However, even amid this situation, there are some specific jobs that have always been facing a shortage.

If you’re a prospective migrant looking to work in the UK in 2021, the following are the occupations that are currently in great demand.

1. Sales assistant

After the harsh economic times, many companies would like to hire competent sales assistants in order to boost their sales.

That’s why the position is in high demand with more than 3,063 vacancies currently available.

Sales assistants are mostly tasked with demonstrating to customers how products work and addressing their queries and complaints.

Their average base salary is £16,977.

2. Shop assistant

Another in-demand job is the shop assistant position that comes with an average base salary of £17,967.

Currently, there are over 2,700 vacancies in the UK with companies such as Burberry, Vision Express, WHSmith, and REISS hiring.

Duties in this position include helping customers, taking payments, keeping records, ordering stock, and cleaning the store.

3. Nurse

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, it isn’t surprising that there’s a high demand for nursing staff.

Currently, there are over 30,000 vacancies available across the UK meaning a job in this profession is easier to secure.

Duties involved include looking after patients by monitoring their health status and administering treatment.

Furthermore, the occupation offers an average base salary of £33,384.

4. Operations manager

Many companies are looking for operations managers who can help them regain their footing after the harsh economic times.

With more than 10,958 open jobs available and an average base salary of £42,500, operations management is quite attractive.

An operations manager mostly oversees the smooth running of a company in terms of budgeting, service delivery, and strategy development.

5. Project manager

Project managers are in high demand since they’re needed in all sectors.

From technology firms like Xero to gambling operators such as Platin Online Casino, you’ll find them everywhere.

Currently, there are about 22,791 vacancies in the UK.

The work of a project manager is to plan projects, assign tasks and motivate employees.

Additionally, one enjoys an average base salary of £43,000.

Conclusion

As you can now see, being in high demand is quite advantageous.

If you’re fortunate to work in a sector where there’s a high demand for personnel, you’ll have access to a wide variety of job openings.

In addition, you’ll be able to negotiate conducive terms and pay.

In December 2020, the UK Government lowered the skills threshold to RFQ 3 from RFQ 6.

Consequently, this action broadened the range of jobs that are covered under the Skilled Worker Visa program.

This essentially means that as a migrant worker, you can access many in-demand opportunities in the UK.