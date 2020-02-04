Lambeth man guilty of pushing woman from balcony ‘did not care who he injured’

By Samuel Draper

A Lambeth man has been found guilty of GBH with intent after pushing a woman over a fourth floor balcony in Southwark last August.

Yusef Ali, 19, of Corry Drive, Lambeth, was found guilty of section 18 grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of an offensive weapon during a trial which ended on Tuesday (4 February).

Ali was found not guilty of attempted murder following the incident at Empire Square on Long Lane, Southwark on August 3rd.

Ali became angry and aggressive when his 18-year-old victim attempted to ignore him at a party in the fourth-floor flat which they had booked.

He then armed himself with a knife and stabbed at least two men who were both taken to hospital. They have since recovered from their injuries.

The victim went to the balcony to call for help, but Ali ran at her and pushed her over the ledge, causing her to land on the hard floor below.

She suffered fractures to her neck and lower back, which left her hospitalised for several weeks.

Six months after the incident, she is still unable to go back to work or college.

Officers were quick to arrest Ali as he tried to leave the building.

A blade found at the venue matched a knife handle in Ali’s pocket at the time of his arrest.

Detective Constable Tom Waller, from the Met’s Central South CID, said: “Ali did not care who he injured that night and was clearly intent on harming anyone in his path.

“Those at the party were left terrified and we are grateful for those who have provided their own witness accounts and had to re-live what happened.

“Thanks to them and the dedicated work of our officers, Ali has been brought to justice and is now likely to face a significant time in prison.”

Ali will be sentenced on Thursday 5 March at Croydon Crown Court.