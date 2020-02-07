By Tom Holmes

February 7 2020, 16.45

A knife-wielding murderer who stabbed a teenager to death in Wandsworth last summer was sentenced to life in prison at the Old Bailey today.

Fernando Pope, 21, of with no fixed address, will serve a minimum of 25 years in prison, after he was found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Cheyon Evans in January.

Mr Evans’ mother said: “My heart will forever be broken and I can’t picture a day where I won’t grieve the loss of my son.

“I have a permanent hole in my heart that can never be filled and will never stop bleeding.

“My only hope is that Cheyon, like many others that were brutally and horrifically murdered on the streets of London in 2019, will be a name, a story that inspires the government to create change, a better future and better opportunities for the children of yesterday, today and tomorrow.”

Pope stabbed Mr Evans repeatedly with a large knife and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene as a result of a stab wound to his chest.

The incident occurred on Deeside Road in Wandsworth on the June 14 last year, and Pope was arrested six days later after police identified him using CCTV.

However police were not able to establish why Pope murdered Mr Evans.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance said: “Fernando Pope set out that night armed to kill and he will now pay the price for his actions.

“While he will spend a considerable period of time in jail, it is not only Pope who will have to serve a life sentence.

“Cheyon’s family have been left utterly bereft and they will never stop grieving for the loss of their son and brother.

“We are committed to making sure another family does not have to go through the same ordeal. If you know someone carrying a knife or have information about someone involved in criminal activity, please come forward.”

Any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website Fearless here.