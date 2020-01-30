Kingston Hospital midwives awarded ‘Team of the Year’ for excellence in home births

By Jake Harrison

Kingston Hospital’s home birth team has officially been crowned Team of the Year at the 2020 London Maternity and Midwifery Conference.

The award-winning professionals saw off stiff competition at the annual festival, which was held at the Earl’s Court ILEC Conference Centre last Thursday.

The recognition follows after very successful 2019 for the team where some very big achievements were made.

Director of midwifery at Kingston Hospital, Gina Brockwell said: “I am absolutely delighted that Kingston’s home birth team has received national recognition for the excellent work they do.

“This dedicated team of midwives achieves excellent outcomes through relationship-based, holistic care that prioritises safety and a positive experience.”

The past year has seen the team hit some massive targets, such as 98% of women who started their labour at home having a vaginal birth, 91% of women who started their labour at home had a successful homebirth, and 100% of babies born at home breastfeeding in the first hours of their life.

Homebirth team lead midwife, Francis Rivers said: “We are very proud to have received this national award.

“As a team of midwives we are extremely enthusiastic about our continued learning so that the women we see receive the best possible care.”

A mother, who recently who gave birth at her home and was supported by the team, said: “The care was brilliant, so safe and so relaxed.

“It was like having a friend there for the birth, someone I trusted and felt totally secure with.”