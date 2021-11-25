Historic Twickenham Film Studios to undergo major redevelopment

The historic Twickenham studios has received approval to go ahead with its planned £15 million revamp.

Under the proposals, Twickenham studios will be fitted with a new TV studio, state of the art sound production facilities, additional flexible work spaces for creators, and a café and boutique cinema.

It is estimated that the project will provide 1,000 additional jobs during construction, and a further 60 new jobs once it is completed.

Proponents also expect that the revamp will contribute a boost of £2.5 million per year to the local community.

Operator Time+Space Studios and developer General Projects, have also promised that sustainability will be at the heart of the project, ensuring that the redevelopment will improve the site’s biodiversity and reduce its carbon emissions.

The project is being overseen by Jeremy Rainbird and Piers Read, the Co-founder and CEO of Creative District Co.

They said: “The news that our planning application has been approved ensures the evolution of Twickenham film studios, building on its 113 year heritage for its next 100 years.

“We are putting in motion our vision to take this much loved heritage site and bringing it into a new era as the very best in class.

“We want to create a tech and innovation hub in London, whilst using sustainable architectural designs across the campus.”

The #Beatles film their ‘bit’ for the end section of Yellow Submarine at Twickenham Film Studios on the 25th January 1968. pic.twitter.com/7VRXKC6Q75 — Beatles Archive (@BeatlesArchive2) January 7, 2021

The redevelopment of Twickenham Film Studios is part of a national programme, which will see similar projects happening in Liverpool, Birmingham, and Ashford.

The project comes as streaming giants Netflix and Amazon look for more production space in the UK.

Over the years the studios have produced a wide variety of well-known films and television shows, including The Crown, Inside No.9 and the latest James Bond film No Time to Die.

The Oscar winning sound mixing for Bohemian Rhapsody took place at the historic studios, as did the mixing for Sam Mendes’ BAFTA winning film 1917.

Arguably the studio’s biggest claim to fame is that The Beatles’ two feature films A Hard Day’s Night (1964) and Help! (1965) were filmed there.

The band also rehearsed their legendary final album Let it Be in the film studios.