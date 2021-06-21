Tips to beat online casinos in 2021

Online casino gaming can provide a great pastime and, of course, a significant lump sum of money, but only if played strategically and with the best operators.

That’s why SWL will give you a head start with the most lucrative games, along with some tips on how to win at the casino.

What should I know before gambling?

It’s only normal for beginners to have some concerns before starting their online gaming journey, and SWL is here to put your worries to bed.

You’ll have to take risks

Taking risks is a core part of online gambling unless you’re playing for free. But to earn some extra bucks, you’ll have to set aside some amount for your wagers, be it for table games, live titles, or slots. That’s why it’s always essential to plan a budget and stick to it to avoid overspending.

Staying safe

From deposit methods to receiving payouts, casino safety could cause a lot of doubts. The reality is, however, that there’s nothing to worry about. Our top-rated operators use advanced security protocols and encryptions to ensure all your funds are safe.

Gambling tips to win at online casinos

So you’ve decided to give online gambling a try, and your next question is, what’s the trick to winning at a casino? Based on American Gaming Association, here are some casino tips and tricks that will help you find the best way to win money.

Select the best online casinos

Before picking an online casino, learn everything you can about it. That includes its licensing, payment methods and speeds, device compatibility, and, of course, game variety. That’s why research is a must if you want to find the best and most trusted online casinos.

Use bonuses to your advantage

Most casinos give free money to attract players, so don’t shy away from using them to gain an edge. Some of the most popular casino offers and deals available are;

Sign-Up Bonuses – No deposit bonuses that casinos give for registering to their site.

– No deposit bonuses that casinos give for registering to their site. Welcome Bonuses – Offered to new players once they make their first deposit.

– Offered to new players once they make their first deposit. Reload Bonuses – Some gaming platforms will increase your bankroll for depositing after a specific period.

– Some gaming platforms will increase your bankroll for depositing after a specific period. Free Spins – Gamers will at times earn bonus rounds on specified games just for playing.

– Gamers will at times earn bonus rounds on specified games just for playing. Loyalty Promotions – Playing at a casino for an extended period gets players special perks like cash backs, VIP tournaments, or even free trips.

All these bonuses combined will provide you a sizable bankroll boost, allowing you to play for longer. They’re also perfect for increasing your skills and trying new games to learn how to beat the casino.

Beware, however, of the requirements attached to casino offers to avoid unnecessary frustrations when cashing out.

Pick the right casino games

The process of choosing a suitable game can be tricky, especially considering their various odds and house edges. But first things first, what’s the relation between these two terms? Well, house edge refers to the amount your operator pays relative to what you would earn with true odds.

You’ll want to play games with a low house edge, including slots and various Blackjack and Roulette variants. Luckily for you, we’ve detailed all the essential information concerning the specific titles below.

Take advantage of demo versions

Top online casinos offer practice games for players to try out before they wager any real money. However, the odds, volatility, RTPs, and house edge all remain similar to their real titles.

So, the free versions provide the opportunity to learn how to win online slots by trying different games and strategies without risking money.

Learn gaming strategies

Strategic games like Poker and Blackjack require some practice and gambling techniques to increase your winnings. However, smart players know how to play casino games using the best moves while sticking to their bankrolls. That way, they end up minimizing their risks and increasing their winning chances.

Know when to quit

Players are often tempted to continue gaming when they hit a winning streak. Unfortunately, many fall for the trap and end up losing much more money than they had won. The key point here is to set a budget and follow it no matter your gameplay’s outcome.

What are the best casino games to make money on?

Our list of the best casino games to win online below is in descending order starting with the one with the lowest house edge:

Blackjack

With a 1.5% house edge, Blackjack is well among the top paying games. The trick is to play the single deck game as they significantly lower the house edge, increasing your payouts. Add a well-managed bankroll and the right strategies, and you’ll become the ultimate casino online winner!

Craps

Craps is hands down one of the most exciting dice casino games with a low house edge. Its don’t pass/don’t come bets, for instance, offer a 1.4% house edge, providing newbies the perfect starting point. Overall, you can expect a house edge between 1.4% and 5% for most wagers in craps.

Slots

Though they don’t offer the largest payouts compared to table games, slots are the undisputed kings in casino gaming lobbies. And with their competitive market, more and more developers include numerous bonus features like free spins and jackpots.

To tip the odds to your advantage, go for games with many offers and use them to the maximum. Usually, these slot types come with a 2% to 10% house edge, including Starburst, Family Guy, and King Kong Fury.

Roulette

Yes, we know Roulette is among the games notoriously popular for having a higher house edge. But did you know that seeking the game’s best version could have you increase your winnings? And by the best variant, we mean the single zero Roulette wheel.

Figuring it out is simple; single zero wheels play 35-1 bets with 37 numbers and a house edge of around 2.5%. On the other hand, double zero Roulette has the same 35-1 payouts but playing 38 numbers. That significantly raises the house edge to around 5.25%.

Conclusion

Twisting the online casino odds to your favor will take your bankroll a long way. And all you have to do is take the time to follow the winning tips above and pick a game from our recommended list. From here, there’s no way you won’t beat the operators!