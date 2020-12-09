Gamstop Strengths And Weakness

Gambling is the most popular entertainment in the UK.

With modern devices relying only on an internet connection to become a readily available source of entertainment, online gambling is now literally a fingertip away for everyone willing to put a wager on their favourite game.

Unfortunately not all share the same enthusiast. For these people, online gambling has become a burden rather than entertainment, and cooling off the urge of a flutter has become a hard time because of its almost immediate accessibility.

Launched in 2018, GamStop is the UK self-exclusion scheme that has allowed problem gamblers and those at risk, to put distance on gambling and their self-control. But how effective really is?

The GamStop Scheme Overview

As the UK self-exclusion scheme, Gamstop blocks its registered users from accessing any UK license operator. The service is free, easy to register and it takes up to 24 hour to enter in effect.

Then, players are not able to get off GamStop during 6 months, 1 or 5 years, problem gamblers and those aware of their condition are enabled to protect themselves from gambling exposition and make a stop in their habit.

Since its launch in 2018, the Gamstop service is runned by The National Online Self Exclusion Scheme Limited a not for profit UKGC affiliate that has become an accessible aid for all the 340.000 problem gamblers that struggle in the UK.

It is effective as it promises?

Although robust, Gamstop is not a completely ironclad service. The scheme has faced several updates but still possesses some points to improve.

Those interested in the service as an aid for their problem gambling recovery must consider the following strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

Gamstop self-exclusion service is mandatory for all licensees. All UKGC license holders must accept being included in the exclusion list and also contribute with a dedicated fee for the service upkeep.

This by extension makes the scheme completely free for all users regardless of their minimum exclusion period.

Registering an account with Gamstop is simple and quickly enters in effect. This is done to prevent any second guessing form gamblers in distress. New users only need to input their postcode, date of birth and e-mail address to register. Further personal details will be asked to complete the register. In a maximum period of 24 hours your data will be crossed among all the Gamstop database and block your access to any gambling site or app. Users can request their removal from the self-exclusion scheme once their minimum period expires. If they want to remove from the service they need to address their request to the Gamstop Contact Center and wait a minimum of 24 hours before being allowed to gamble again. Gamstop users don’t have to wait until their self-exclusion to expire and get their money back. All users during their self-exclusion period are free to contact operators to withdraw their account’s funds.

Weaknesses

Gamstop only blocks UK online gambling license holders. This means that the scheme doesn’t protect users from accessing offshore operators. Users must complement their self-exclusion with other dedicated online gambling blocking services. Users need to update their personal data to keep self-excluded. Any change in their address and even email, must be updated if users want their protection to remain effective. The scheme only works inside the UK. If users are outside of the UKGC jurisdiction they won’t be able to get protection from other gambling operators. Gamstop can be easily breached by users seeking to overcome the service. This can be done using resources like VPNs or sites not regulated by the UKGC to access gambling services regardless of their self-exclusion status. Self-excluded users would still receive advertisement messages from operators. To prevent any slip in their recovery Gamstop users must manually unsubscribe from all mail lists and social media pages related to their operators. An increasing number of gambling sites are targeting Gamstop users. Being the UK one of the most profitable markets, unscrupulous offshore gambling and marketing sites have found the vulnerable self-excluded users their ideal customers. Unfortunately, their operations are out of the reach of the UKGC and little can be done to limit their actions. Users must rely on their willpower. Gamstop Terms and Conditions clearly state that the service pursuits the aid for users to manage their access to gambling sites and apps, yet is not intended to replace their willpower.

Conclusion

Despite having its share of highs and lows, the Gamstop service still promises. For the 340,000 problem gamblers in the UK willing to make a change in their lives, Gamstop is the first step they need to take to finally have the odds of recovery in their favour.