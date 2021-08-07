London’s alternative music scene for people of colour

People of colour have been historically underrepresented in the alternative music scene.

POC ROCK is a new initiative based in Peckham that supports black and brown music artists in the alternative music industry.

With the help of the Arts Council England funding, founder Sarah Shodipe set up POC ROCK to attempt to diversify her favourite music scene.

Offering monthly live gigs, POC ROCK uses its platform to champion diversity and equality in rock, punk, metal and alternative music by introducing audiences to new artists.

Born out of a need for representation, POC ROCK is a space for those who have experienced the racism that still exists within the alternative music scene.