Why is GamStop a vital part of UGKC?

The United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) emanated from UK Act of Parliament the Gambling Act of 2005.

Transferring of authority for licensed gambling from magistrate’s courts to local authorities was looked into and thus UKGC was established.

The UKGC is mainly associated with regulating the UK based casinos, arcades, slot machines, bingo, arcades, and lotteries and supervising gaming laws.

The commission was created only to regulate online gambling in order to prevent misconduct in any form and coordinates with the multi-operator facility Gamstop to promote responsible and healthy gambling practices within the country.

How Does The Commission Work?

All gambling companies in the UK need to be legally licensed by the UKGC and to do so, a company has to apply for approval first.

The process is lengthy and detailed and involves investigating the background of the firm. If a company demonstrates a good ownership structure, along with the ability to be able to pay prizes that are won by the punters, a license is generated.

UKGC has the power to revoke licenses associated with companies violating rules and regulations of any kind.

Duties Of The UKGC

It is the duty of UKGC to ensure that all gambling sites in the UK behave responsibly and authentically to their players. The gambling operators, therefore, are accountable at every step to the commission.

This acts as a prime factor towards protecting the customers from any fraudulence. If any player is unsatisfied or wants to lodge a complaint against a casino operator, they are free to do so.

The UKGC would look into the matter and conduct investigations regarding the same. These assigned powers make the UKGC very important and fair, and they are at the top tier regarding operational factors of the UK based casinos.

Gamstop In Relation To The UKGC

Gamstop was launched by the Remote Gambling Association and is limited to online sportsbooks and platforms that are licensed by and regulated under the UKGC.

However, Gamstop covers only UKGC-licensed gambling sites, and there are many excellent non Gamstop bookies available in the UK that offer high-quality service, attractive offers, all popular sports events, and many games from reputable software providers to all British players.

Gamstop cannot work independently and has to obey the guidelines of the UKGC.

This scheme allows British players to voluntarily sign up for self-exclusion from all the UK based casinos if they are too addicted to gambling.

UKGC has a huge influence on the operation of the gambling platforms since it has the power to provide as well as revoke licenses in case of malpractice.

If the casinos in the UK do not abide by the rules laid down by the UKGC, their licenses can be cancelled and the gambling operator won’t be allowed to operate in the UK.

Gamstop is not applicable for brick and mortar gambling sites and thus the UK players can easily play in the land-based gambling venues based in the UK.

Getting Around Gamstop

However, UKGC and Gamstop is UK based and controls the operations of the Casinos based in the UK only.

Getting around Gamstop is easy since there are many other online casinos operating internationally under credible offshore licenses such as Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), AAMS (Italy), Curacao Internet Gambling Association, etc.

They are ideal for players from all over the globe and are open to all UK players as well who are unwilling to play under the Gamstop scheme.

These betting sites do not impose such rules and allow the players to decide their own gameplay. These sites offer a great ensemble of games, bonuses, promotion codes along with top-tier security and an array of payment/ withdrawal options.

Responsible Gambling

The key purpose of any gambling site is to promote responsible gambling. The UK based Gamstop scheme is a welfare program for helping the problem gamblers so that they can control their bad gambling habits.

Offshore licensed gambling sportsbooks also promote the same, without imposing a scheme like Gamstop.

Some casinos give lower deposit bonuses in order to not lure the problem gamblers or promote any sort of obsessive gambling.

The offshore casinos allow their punters to decide whether or not they are problem gamblers and allows them to take necessary steps after self-realization.

Gamstop does the same thing, they help these gamblers, but their scheme includes time periods of exclusion that once agreed to, cannot be reverted back.

Conclusion

Setting deposit limits, time limits, taking a break from gambling once in a while, having other activities to engage in, keeping accounts secure can help punters lead a healthy life without gambling addiction.

Gamstop and non Gamstop both promote healthy gambling. The problem of underage gambling, over gambling, was significant in the UK and the launch of Gamstop has decreased the numbers.

The UKGC takes unbiased decisions for the benefits of the residents in the UK and will continue to monitor all online casinos via Gamstop.